Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $760,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

