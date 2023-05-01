Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 20,761 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 150,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

