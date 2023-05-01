Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 5,844 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.35. The stock had a trading volume of 563,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,754. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.65 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

