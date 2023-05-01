Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Sanmina makes up about 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $1,158,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 101,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

