Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.