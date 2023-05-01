FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.09. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.