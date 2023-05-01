FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTAIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 3,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

