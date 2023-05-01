FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Up 17.5% in April

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

FTC Solar Trading Down 3.3 %

FTCI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 589,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,055. The firm has a market cap of $293.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.69. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 80.94% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 89,566 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 464,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,919.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 89,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,919.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 346,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,846. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FTC Solar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTC Solar by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

