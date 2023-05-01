Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 4.33.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

