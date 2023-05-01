FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.98. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 3,141,467 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $829.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
