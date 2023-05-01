FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.98. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 3,141,467 shares.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 8.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $829.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

