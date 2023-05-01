G999 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,275.51 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $33,275.51 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00059343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001130 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

