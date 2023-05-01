Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.99. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
