Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.99. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

