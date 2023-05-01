Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Galenfeha Price Performance
Shares of Galenfeha stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Monday. 1,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,072. Galenfeha has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
Galenfeha Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galenfeha (GLFH)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Galenfeha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenfeha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.