Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Galenfeha Price Performance

Shares of Galenfeha stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Monday. 1,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,072. Galenfeha has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

