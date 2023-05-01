GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.51.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.
Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Featured Articles
