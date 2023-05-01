GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.