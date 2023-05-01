Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 491,563 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

