Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

VMware stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.50. 192,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

