Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.90. 951,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,090. The company has a market capitalization of $271.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.