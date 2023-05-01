Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.89.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.80. 288,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,017. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.53. The company has a market capitalization of $362.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

