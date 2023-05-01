Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 952 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. 2,250,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,803,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

