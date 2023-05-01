General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,754,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $218.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

