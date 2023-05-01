General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of GE opened at $98.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

