Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Up 7.8% in April

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genfit in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genfit by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Genfit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNFT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genfit in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Genfit Stock Performance

About Genfit

GNFT remained flat at $4.00 on Monday. 591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

