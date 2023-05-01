Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Issue $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.92. The company had a trading volume of 964,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,062. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.55. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 489,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,914,000 after buying an additional 220,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

