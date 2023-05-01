GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.59

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 81084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.