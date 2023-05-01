Giorgio R. Saumat Acquires 5,005,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,005,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,465,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,654.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS UNOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.36. 112,834 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

