Giorgio R. Saumat Acquires 5,005,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,005,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,465,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,654.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS UNOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.36. 112,834 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

(Get Rating)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.