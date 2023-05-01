Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.02

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 129423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,403 shares of company stock valued at $606,843. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 978.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 122.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

