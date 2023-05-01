Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.32-$10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.63 billion-$8.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.32-10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $112.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $143.69. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 256.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.44.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

