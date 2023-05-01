Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Position Lifted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FINX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

FINX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

