Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,898,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,781 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.98% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $125,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

