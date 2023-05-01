Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.92

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 505869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

