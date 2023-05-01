GMX (GMX) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GMX (GMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, GMX has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $610.91 million and $28.61 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $70.39 or 0.00246801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,210,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,997 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.