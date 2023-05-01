GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 588,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GGNDF stock remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

