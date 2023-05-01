GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 588,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance
Shares of GGNDF stock remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
