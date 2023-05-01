Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance
Shares of GARPY remained flat at $20.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.
About Golden Agri-Resources
