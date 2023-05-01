Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Down 9.2% in April

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 430,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 100,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -1.82. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.69.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on GRCL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)
