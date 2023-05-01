Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Down 9.2% in April

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 430,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 100,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -1.82. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRCL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.