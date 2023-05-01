Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.25.

NYSE GGG opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

