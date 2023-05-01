Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 50,594 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 743.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 194,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 51,975 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,390,000 after buying an additional 906,264 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $27.68 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

