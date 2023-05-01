Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $851.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

