Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,638 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,357 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.