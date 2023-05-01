GS Investments Inc. Acquires 1,085 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $360,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.23. 219,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,793. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

