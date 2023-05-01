GS Investments Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.4% of GS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.87. 71,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,038. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $178.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $153.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

