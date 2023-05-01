GS Investments Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.82.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $720.18. 17,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,532. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

