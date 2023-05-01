GS Investments Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,314,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,076,641. The company has a market cap of $698.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.32, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $283.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

