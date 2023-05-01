GS Investments Inc. Has $663,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 82,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,083. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

