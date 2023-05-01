GS Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

GS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 899,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after buying an additional 1,789,938 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,811,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 354,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,165. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

