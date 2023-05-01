GS Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

GS Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

