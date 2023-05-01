GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Short Interest Update

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. 74,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,420. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

