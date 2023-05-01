Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GULTU remained flat at $0.02 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 202,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,173. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 15.72%.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

