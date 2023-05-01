Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned 0.14% of Hanesbrands worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 463.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 2,683,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,960,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.