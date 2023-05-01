Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

Hang Lung Properties stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3628 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

