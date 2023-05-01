Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 6,218 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,507,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

